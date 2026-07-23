Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI net sold USD 6.1bn in spot market in May to defend the Indian rupee against a steep decline

RBI net sold USD 6.1bn in spot market in May to defend the Indian rupee against a steep decline

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net sold USD 6.104 billion in the spot currency market in May, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin released on Wednesday in order to defend the Indian rupee against a steep decline. The local currency had plummeted to a record low of 96.84 per dollar in May, driven by climbing global bond yields and surging oil prices caused by geopolitical conflict. This is the third consecutive month of selling by the central bank amid pressure on the Indian rupee. The central bank had sold USD 9.758 billion in the spot currency market in March and USD 8.944 billion in April. On a gross basis, the central bank purchased USD 22.229 billion in May, and sold USD 28.333 billion, as per the bulletin.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's financial system remains resilient despite global risks

India's financial system remains resilient despite global risks

Vishal Mega Mart board approves cap on aggregate foreign ownership at 49.99%

Vishal Mega Mart board approves cap on aggregate foreign ownership at 49.99%

Sanathan Textiles updates on its capacity expansion initiatives

Sanathan Textiles updates on its capacity expansion initiatives

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; PSU bank extend losses for 3rd day

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; PSU bank extend losses for 3rd day

Control Print consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Control Print consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Close Q1 Results TodayTwo Wheeler StocksHPCL Share PriceCJP Protest UpdatesPM Modi on Neet Paper LeakTechnology NewsPersonal Finance