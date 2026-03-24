Tuesday, March 24, 2026 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI purchases net USD 2.52 billion from spot market in January

RBI purchases net USD 2.52 billion from spot market in January

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) purchased net USD 2.526 billion of forex from the spot currency market in January, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin released on Monday. The purchase of US dollars by the central bank came in January after seven straight months of net dollar sales. Last time, the central bank bought dollars worth USD 1.764 billion from the spot currency market in May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEPC jumps after announcing Rs 1,530 crore Abu Dhabi acquisition

SEPC jumps after announcing Rs 1,530 crore Abu Dhabi acquisition

KPI Green Energy commissions 376 MWp capacity out of total IPP portfolio of 2.17 GWp

KPI Green Energy commissions 376 MWp capacity out of total IPP portfolio of 2.17 GWp

Volumes spurt at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Indices open higher on positive global cues; breadth strong

Indices open higher on positive global cues; breadth strong

GSP Crop Science gains on market debut

GSP Crop Science gains on market debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayPM Modi in Lok SabhaGold and Silver Rate TodayAmir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPOSai Parenterals IPO Dividend Stocks TodayApple WWDC 2026 AnnouncedOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance