RBI remains net dollar seller in April as rupee faces pressure, says bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India was a net seller of USD 8.944 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in April, according to the central banks monthly bulletin released on Monday. This marked the second consecutive month of net dollar sales as the Indian rupee remained under pressure.

In March, the RBI had recorded net sales of USD 9.758 billion in the spot currency market.

On a gross basis, the central bank purchased USD 16.225 billion and sold USD 25.169 billion during April.

The bulletin noted that the Indian rupee faced pressure in April and May due to prolonged geopolitical tensions and continued foreign portfolio investor outflows.

However, the currency recovered in June 2026, supported by capital flow measures, easing geopolitical tensions and a decline in crude oil prices.

According to the RBI, the rupee has appreciated by 0.2% against the US dollar during 2026-27 so far (up to June 19) compared with its level at the end of March 2026.

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