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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI's financial inclusion index rises 4.48% in FY26

RBI's financial inclusion index rises 4.48% in FY26

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Reserve Bank's FI-Index, which captures the extent of financial inclusion in the country, rose 4.48 per cent during the year ending March 2026, the central bank said on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India had constructed a composite Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) in consultation with concerned stakeholders, including the government. The annual index was first published in August 2021 for the fiscal year ending March 2021. "Index for the year ending March 2026 has since been compiled. The value of FI-Index for March 2026 stands at 70.0 vis-vis 67.0 in March 2025, with growth witnessed across all sub-indices," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

 

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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