RBI's Supervisory Data Quality Index sees good improvement in June quarter

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated yesterday that the data quality of scheduled commercial banks improved in the June quarter of 2026. RBIs Supervisory Data Quality Index rose to 93.3 from 90.7 in the March quarter. Three of the four parameters improved during the June quarter. Accuracy recorded the sharpest rise, jumping to 96.3 from 86.8 in March. Completeness also edged up to 96.9 from 96.4, while timeliness improved to 92.8 from 92.1. However, Consistency was the only parameter to fall, easing to 87.3 from 87.4. Among bank groups, small finance banks recorded the highest data-quality score at 93.8 in the June quarter, compared to 90.4 in January-March. Public sector banks and foreign banks both recorded a score of 93.7, compared with 90.7 and 91.4, respectively, in the previous quarter. Private sector banks saw their score rising to 92.2 from 89.3.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News