RBI schedules underwriting auction for sale of Government Security for ₹34,000 crore on June 05

The government of India has announced the sale of Government Security through auction to be held on June 05, 2026 (Friday). As per the extant scheme of underwriting commitment notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), includes 6.94% GS 2036 for a notified amount of Rs 34,000. The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on June 05, 2026 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) between 10:30 A.M. and 11:00 A.M. on the day of underwriting auction. The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the day of issue of security.

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