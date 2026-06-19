Friday, June 19, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI Supervisory Data Quality Index for commercial banks declines marginally

RBI Supervisory Data Quality Index for commercial banks declines marginally

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided an update on its Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) that measures data quality in terms of the Accuracy, Timeliness, Completeness and Consistency in the submission of returns and microdata for supervisory assessments. The sDQI score of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) has decreased marginally to 90.7 in March 2026 as compared to 90.90 in December 2025. It slipped from 91 to 90.7 for public sector banks. Private sector banks score also fell from 90.6 to 89.3 in the same period. Small Finance Banks sDQI score moved from 91.9 to 90.4. Foreign Banks score edged up though, rising from 90.7 to 91.4.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; consumer durables shares underperform

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; consumer durables shares underperform

Qadian-Beas Rail Link Revived, project to improve market access for farmers and agricultural produce

Qadian-Beas Rail Link Revived, project to improve market access for farmers and agricultural produce

Aqueous zinc ion batteries emerging as a low-cost and sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries

Aqueous zinc ion batteries emerging as a low-cost and sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries

DoSJE Records Record Scholarship Payouts via Direct Benefit Transfer

DoSJE Records Record Scholarship Payouts via Direct Benefit Transfer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAccenture Impact on Nifty IT IndexGold Silver ETF TodayLIC Share PriceRIL AGM Live UpdatesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance