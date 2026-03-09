Monday, March 09, 2026 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI to conduct Rs 1 lakh crore OMO purchase of G-Sec

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it will conduct Rs 1-lakh crore open market operation (OMO) purchase of government securities in two tranches on March 9 and March 13. Each tranche of the auction will consist of Rs 50,000 crore, it said. The OMO purchase auction was announced following a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, RBI said in a release.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

