RBI to conduct Rs 1 lakh crore OMO purchase of G-Sec
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it will conduct Rs 1-lakh crore open market operation (OMO) purchase of government securities in two tranches on March 9 and March 13. Each tranche of the auction will consist of Rs 50,000 crore, it said. The OMO purchase auction was announced following a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, RBI said in a release.
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 10:16 AM IST