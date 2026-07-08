Wednesday, July 08, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to conduct Rs 25,000-cr overnight variable rate repo auction

RBI to conduct Rs 25,000-cr overnight variable rate repo auction

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it will conduct an overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction for a notified amount of Rs 25,000 crore on July 8. The auction will take place between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on Wednesday, and the funds will be reversed on July 9, according to the RBI's notification. "On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction on Wednesday, July 8," the RBI said in a release.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ideaforge Tech gains after board OKs opening of QIP

Ideaforge Tech gains after board OKs opening of QIP

Knack Packaging gains on market debut

Knack Packaging gains on market debut

Nifty below 24,250; FMCG shares decline

Nifty below 24,250; FMCG shares decline

EMS jumps after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 158-cr Delhi Jal Board project

EMS jumps after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 158-cr Delhi Jal Board project

INOX India jumps after securing orders worth Rs 939 crore since May

INOX India jumps after securing orders worth Rs 939 crore since May

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty OutlookTCS Q1 PreviewKusumgar IPO DetailsQ1 Earning PreviewGoogle Pixel 11 Launch DateTechnology NewsPersonal Finance