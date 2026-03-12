RBI to conduct Rs 50,000-cr OMO on Mar 13

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it will inject Rs 50,000 crore into the banking system through Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases of government securities on March 13. The auction will take place between 9:30 am and 10:30 am on March 13, the central bank said in a release. This auction is part of the Rs 1-lakh crore OMO purchase of G-Sec announced by the central bank on March 6.

