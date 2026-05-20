RBI to inject liquidity through long term USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of US$5 billion
Reserve Bank of India has noted today that on a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions; it has been decided to conduct a USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auction of USD 5 billion for a tenor of three years. It will be held on May 26, 2026.
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 5:58 PM IST