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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to rationalise regulatory framework on interest rates for all Regulated Entities on a principle-based basis

RBI to rationalise regulatory framework on interest rates for all Regulated Entities on a principle-based basis

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to rationalise the regulatory framework on interest rates for all Regulated Entities (REs) on a principle-based basis. The proposed rationalisation aims to: (i) harmonise the guidelines across REs while maintaining proportionality; (ii) address certain operational aspects of the current framework on MCLR and EBLR; and (iii) standardise certain divergent market practices concerning interest charging, including day count convention and benchmark reset dates. These measures seek to ensure uniformity, enhance transparency in loan pricing, strengthen monetary transmission and bolster consumer protection.

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 1:31 PM IST