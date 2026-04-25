Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 180.97% in the March 2026 quarter

RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 180.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 7.03% to Rs 3720.87 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank rose 180.97% to Rs 244.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 7.03% to Rs 3720.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3476.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.59% to Rs 879.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 717.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 2.11% to Rs 14336.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14041.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income3720.873476.60 7 14336.7514041.11 2 OPM %34.2028.90 -34.5532.00 - PBDT294.1393.33 215 1106.00695.79 59 PBT294.1393.33 215 1106.00695.79 59 NP244.4286.99 181 879.05717.06 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lodha Developers Q4 PAT jumps 9% YoY to Rs 1,008 cr

Lodha Developers Q4 PAT jumps 9% YoY to Rs 1,008 cr

Axis Bank Q4 PAT marginally slips to Rs 7,071 crore

Axis Bank Q4 PAT marginally slips to Rs 7,071 crore

Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 1.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 1.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Fingolimod Capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Fingolimod Capsules

Bharat Dynamics delivers India's first indigenous production grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo

Bharat Dynamics delivers India's first indigenous production grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORERIL Q4 ResultsInfosys Q4 ResultsNifty Trading Strategy TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewLodha Developers Q4 ResultsIsrael Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance