RBL Bank gains as Q1 PAT rises 27% YoY to Rs 254 crore

RBL Bank rose 1.15% to Rs 372.35 after its standalone net profit surged 26.64% YoY to Rs 253.70 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 200.33 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Total income increased 6.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,799.68 crore in Q1 FY27.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies rose 35.48% YoY to Rs 599.28 crore during Q1 FY27. Profit before tax added 24.12% to Rs 323.51 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 260.63 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Net interest income rose 11.73% YoY to Rs 1,654.4 crore in Q1 FY27. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.13% in Q1 FY27, compared to 4.50% reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Operating profit stood at Rs 922.8 crore in Q1 FY27, up 31% YoY.

On the asset quality front, the lender reported a sharp improvement in its stressed asset metrics during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) fell to 1.30% as of June 30, 2026, from 2.78% a year earlier, while net non-performing assets (NNPA) eased to 0.37% from 0.45%.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including technical write-offs, stood at 94.94%, reflecting a healthy provisioning buffer against stressed assets.

On the advances front, the bank's net advances grew 23% year-on-year to Rs 1.16 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, with the retail-to-wholesale mix at 55:45. Retail advances rose 13% to Rs 64,196 crore, led by an 18% increase in secured retail loans to Rs 36,561 crore, while unsecured retail advances grew 8% to Rs 27,635 crore. Wholesale advances climbed 38% to Rs 52,027 crore, aided by a 36% growth in the commercial banking segment.

On the liabilities front, total deposits grew 11% year-on-year to Rs 1.25 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, while average total deposits increased 24% to Rs 1.29 lakh crore. CASA deposits remained largely flat at Rs 36,468 crore, with the CASA ratio at 29.2% and the average CASA ratio at 25.2%. Granular deposits, comprising deposits below Rs 3 crore, rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 65,365 crore, accounting for 52.4% of total deposits. The combined share of CASA and term deposits below Rs 3 crore stood at 65% of the overall deposit base.

On the capital position, the bank remained well capitalised, with its total capital adequacy ratio rising to 33.3% as of June 30, 2026, from 14.2% as of March 31, 2026. The Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) ratio improved to 32.2% from 12.8% over the same period. The average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 133% in the first quarter of FY27, indicating a comfortable liquidity position.

On the distribution front, the bank expanded its network to 1,967 touchpoints as of June 30, 2026, comprising 628 bank branches, including 25 new branches opened during the quarter, and 1,339 business correspondent (BC) branches. Of the BC branches, 251 were banking outlets, while RBL Finserve, the bank's wholly owned subsidiary, operated 1,080 BC branches.

During the quarter, the bank completed a preferential allotment to Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.), which infused approximately $2.75 billion (around Rs 26,000 crore) on June 18, 2026. Following the capital infusion, Emirates NBD holds a 60% stake in the expanded share capital of the bank and has been classified as its promoter.

Reflecting on this quarters performance, Mr. R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank remarked, This quarter saw the culmination of our capital raise with Emirates NBD. We are excited by the long term potential of this relationship and believe that this capital will allow us the time and opportunity to invest and scale and build a resilient and relevant Bank for our customers. The Bank also saw an upgrade of its long term credit ratings to AAA

The board has approved a proposal to seek shareholders' approval to increase the bank's borrowing limit to Rs 40,000 crore under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Separately, it has also approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities in domestic and/or overseas markets in one or more tranches on a private placement basis. The fundraising approval, subject to shareholder and regulatory clearances, will remain valid for one year from the date of approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

RBL Bank, a subsidiary of Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C., is one of Indias leading private sector banks, with a legacy dating back to 1943. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Bank has evolved into a dynamic financial institution offering a comprehensive suite of banking products and services catering to wide range of individual customer segments; small and medium enterprises, large corporations, and governments with a full range of banking, investment management, trade and other financial solutions. The Bank has a strong digital offering with sizeable operation under digital payments space.

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