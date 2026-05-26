RBL Bank Ltd soars 0.03%, up for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 343.45, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.82% in last one year as compared to a 3.29% drop in NIFTY and a 2.64% drop in the Nifty Private Bank.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 343.45, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24010.15. The Sensex is at 76286.84, down 0.26%. RBL Bank Ltd has risen around 9.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26927.1, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 342.95, down 0.39% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 62.82% in last one year as compared to a 3.29% drop in NIFTY and a 2.64% drop in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 25.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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