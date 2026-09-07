RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.59%, gains for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 416.8, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.67% in last one year as compared to a 4.1% slide in NIFTY and a 5.3% slide in the Nifty Private Bank.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 416.8, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23758.4. The Sensex is at 76041.85, down 0.62%. RBL Bank Ltd has gained around 6.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27824.5, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 416.75, up 0.3% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 52.67% in last one year as compared to a 4.1% slide in NIFTY and a 5.3% slide in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 73.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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