RBL Bank Q4 PAT spurts 234% YoY to Rs 230 crore

RBL Bank's standalone net profit surged 234.37% YoY to Rs 229.71 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 68.70 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Total income increased 7.01% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,789.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies fell 13.61% YoY to Rs 678.32 crore during Q4 FY26, indicating a gradual moderation in credit costs. Profit before tax surged 264.31% to Rs 277.06 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 76.05 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Net interest income rose 7% YoY to Rs 1,671 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.41% in Q4 FY26, compared to 4.89% reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Operating profit stood at Rs 955 crore in Q4 FY26, up 11% YoY and 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.45% as of 31 March 2026, from 2.60% a year ago and 1.88% as of 31 December 2025. Net NPA ratio stood at 0.39% as of 31 March 2026, compared with 0.29% as of 31 March 2025 and 0.55% as of 31 December 2025.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including technical write-offs, stood at 94.91% as of 31 March 2026, slightly lower than 96.45% reported a year ago.

As of 31 March 2026, net advances grew 23% YoY to Rs 114,232 crore, while deposits increased 25% YoY to Rs 139,018 crore.

CASA deposits rose 23% YoY to Rs 46,723 crore, with CASA ratio at 33.6% as of 31 March 2026.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.25% as of 31 March 2026, compared with 14.94% as of 31 December 2025. The CET-1 ratio came in at 12.77% versus 13.45% QoQ. The average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for Q4 FY26 was 130%.

As of 31 March 2026, the bank had 1,942 total touchpoints, of which 603 were bank branches and 1,339 were business correspondent branches. Of the 1,339 BC branches, 258 were banking outlets. RBL Finserve (RBL Finserve), a 100% subsidiary of the Bank, accounts for 1,080 business correspondent branches.

R. Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank, remarked, Q4 FY26 marks another quarter of stable and sustained operating performance for the bank. We delivered growth that meaningfully outpaced normalized industry trends, led by sharp momentum in granular retail advances and sustained strengthening of our granular deposit franchise. During the quarter, we accelerated branch expansion by adding 23 branches, taking our total network to 603 branches.

This expanded footprint strengthens our ability to deepen customer relationships, enhance sourcing capabilities, and support growth across our retail businesses as we enter the new financial year. Our core operating engine remains robust, anchored in disciplined execution, a continued focus on building a profitable and resilient balance sheet, and the scaling up of cross-sell initiatives across our existing customer base. During the quarter, the bank received approvals from the RBI and the CCI for the strategic investment by Emirates NBD P.J.S.C. in the bank, and the transaction is now in its final stages of closure.

Meanwhile, the banks board has recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (10%), subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

RBL Bank is one of India's leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialized services under five business verticals, namely, corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, and treasury and financial markets operations.

The counter rose 2.89% to settle at Rs 321.85 on Friday, 24 April 2026.