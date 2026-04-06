RBL Bank spurts after total business climbs to Rs 2.54 lakh crore in Q4 FY26

RBL Bank jumped 5.81% to Rs 318.50 after the bank's total business as 31 March 2026 rose to Rs 2.54 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 24% from Rs 2.05 lakh crore as on 31 March 2025.

Total deposits as 31 March 2026 stood at Rs 1.39 lakh crore, up 25% YoY and 16% QoQ.

CASA deposits aggregated to Rs 46,723 crore as on 31 March 2026, up 23% YoY and 26% QoQ. CASA ratio improved sequentially to 33.6% in Q3 FY26 from 30.9% in Q2 FY26.

Gross advances of the bank increased to Rs 1.15 lakh crore as on 31 March 2026, up 22% YoY and 11% QoQ.

On the asset side, secured retail advances grew 36% YoY and 17% QoQ, while overall retail advances rose 18% YoY.

Wholesale advances grew 27% YoY, with commercial banking up 29% YoY. The retail-to-wholesale mix stood at approximately 59:41 at the end of Q3 FY26.

The bank stated that its liquidity remained comfortable, with LCR at 130%. Collection efficiency in the joint liability group (JLG) segment was 99.7% for March 2026.

RBL Bank provides a wide range of banking and financial services, including wholesale banking, retail banking, treasury operations, and other banking-related activities. As of 31st December 2025, the bank has 1,921 total touch points of which 580 are bank branches and 1,341 business correspondent branches. Of 1,341 BC branches, 291 are banking outlets. RBL Finserve, a 100% subsidiary of the Bank, accounts for 1,084 business correspondent branches.