RBL Bank surges as board to mull overseas debt fundraising plan

RBL Bank rallied 5.015 to Rs 409 after the bank announced that its board will meet on Monday, 7 September 2026, to consider establishing a Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme.

Under the proposed programme, the bank may issue foreign currency bonds, notes or other debt securities from time to time through one or more tranches, subject to market conditions and applicable regulatory requirements. The proposed fundraising will be undertaken through permissible modes under the EMTN Programme and in accordance with applicable laws.

The bank said that the securities will not be offered or sold to any investor in India.

Separately, under the Reserve Bank of India's FCNR(B) deposit swap facility, RBL Bank mobilised approximately $3.40 billion, or around Rs 32,472 crore, in deposits as of 31 August 2026. Loans extended by the bank's international banking unit against these deposits stood at approximately $1.08 billion, or around Rs 10,309 crore.

The bank said deposit mobilisation was also supported by its promoter, Emirates NBD, and its subsidiaries and affiliates, leveraging the strong UAE-India banking and business corridor.

RBL Bank, a subsidiary of Emirates NBD Bank. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services catering to wide range of individual customer segments; small and medium enterprises, large corporations, and governments with a full range of banking, investment management, trade and other financial solutions. The bank serves over 15 million customers through a robust network of 628 branches, 1,339 business correspondent branches (of which 251 banking outlets) spread across 28 Indian states and union territories.

The banks standalone net profit surged 26.64% YoY to Rs 253.70 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 200.33 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Total income increased 6.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,799.68 crore in Q1 FY27. Total deposits grew 11% year-on-year to Rs 1.25 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026,

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