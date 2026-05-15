RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 36.29% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 38.01% to Rs 189.48 croreNet profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 36.29% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.01% to Rs 189.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.24% to Rs 54.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 636.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 530.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales189.48137.29 38 636.48530.12 20 OPM %11.1610.63 -14.4312.12 - PBDT17.4512.23 43 78.2755.35 41 PBT16.0611.41 41 73.9552.51 41 NP11.688.57 36 54.8038.80 41
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST