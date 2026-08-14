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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RCF Q1 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 74 crore

RCF Q1 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 74 crore

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) reported a 35% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.53 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 54.43 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 6.38% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3585.71 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Total expenses increased 5.52% YoY to Rs 3,518.97 crore. The cost of materials consumed declined 40.97% YoY to Rs 1,734.60 crore, while employee benefits expense increased 8.69% to Rs 159.34 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 35.01% YoY to Rs 101.42 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 75.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from fertilizers rose 19.77% YoY to Rs 2,567.80 crore. Industrial chemicals revenue surged 85.35% to Rs 708.16 crore, while trading income declined 63.63% to Rs 306.11 crore.

The company's board has approved the issue of secured or unsecured, non-convertible debentures in one or more series or tranches, aggregating up to Rs 1,100 crore over the next 12 months through private placement, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

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Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is a public sector undertaking (PSU) with a 75% stake owned by the Government of India (GOI). The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

The counter shed 0.08% to Rs 124.50 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST