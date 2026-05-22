Friday, May 22, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RCF rises as Q4 PAT skyrockets 158% YoY to Rs 187 crore

RCF rises as Q4 PAT skyrockets 158% YoY to Rs 187 crore

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) rose 5.35% to Rs 131.90 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 157.69% to Rs 186.72 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 72.46 crore reported in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 49.63% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,580.57 crore during the quarter ended March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 230.74 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 95.96 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 45.10 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses jumped 47.04% to Rs 5,416.18 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,486.75 crore (down 6.48% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 178.81 crore (up 23.07% YoY).

 

On the segmental front, revenue from fertilizers stood at Rs 3,021.73 crore (up 3.05% YoY), trading income stood at Rs 2,059.41 crore (up 446.35% YoY) and industrial chemicals revenue was at Rs 495.80 crore (up 18.77% YoY).

On a full-year basis, consolidated net profit jumped 76.3% to Rs 427.45 crore on a 9.13% rise in revenue to Rs 18,480.17 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Also Read

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty tops 23,700; SMIDs trade mixed; Nykaa shares up 4%

Nykaa share price

Nykaa up 4%, hits 52-week high on posting Q4 results; brokerages raise TP

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

Iran, Oman in talks over Strait of Hormuz ship payment system amid tensions

Adani, Adani Group

Capital Group builds $2 billion bet in Adani Group in pivot from Reliance

IIsc

Inside IISc's CeNSE: Where India's Semiconductor Story Is Quietly Taking Shape

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.34 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (13.4%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is a public sector undertaking (PSU) with a 75% stake owned by the Government of India (GOI). The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 135.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 135.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Gamco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gamco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sabrimala Industries India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sabrimala Industries India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit declines 33.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit declines 33.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to watch todayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookSpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance