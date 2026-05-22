RCF rises as Q4 PAT skyrockets 158% YoY to Rs 187 crore

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) rose 5.35% to Rs 131.90 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 157.69% to Rs 186.72 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 72.46 crore reported in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 49.63% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,580.57 crore during the quarter ended March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 230.74 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 95.96 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 45.10 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses jumped 47.04% to Rs 5,416.18 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,486.75 crore (down 6.48% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 178.81 crore (up 23.07% YoY).

On the segmental front, revenue from fertilizers stood at Rs 3,021.73 crore (up 3.05% YoY), trading income stood at Rs 2,059.41 crore (up 446.35% YoY) and industrial chemicals revenue was at Rs 495.80 crore (up 18.77% YoY).

On a full-year basis, consolidated net profit jumped 76.3% to Rs 427.45 crore on a 9.13% rise in revenue to Rs 18,480.17 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.34 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (13.4%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is a public sector undertaking (PSU) with a 75% stake owned by the Government of India (GOI). The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

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