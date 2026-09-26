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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RCFL bags Rs 797-cr order from Larsen & Toubro

RCFL bags Rs 797-cr order from Larsen & Toubro

Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCFL) said that it has awarded a purchase order worth Rs 797 crore to Larsen & Toubro for revamp of its ammonia plant for reduction in specific energy consumption.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 36 months.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is a public sector undertaking (PSU) with a 75% stake owned by the Government of India (GOI). The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 35.09% to Rs 73.53 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 54.43 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.38% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,585.71 crore during the quarter ended June 2026.

 

Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers rose 0.23% to close at Rs 108.65 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 10:16 AM IST