RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 273.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.72% to Rs 21.91 crore

Net profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 273.28% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.99% to Rs 12.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.55% to Rs 127.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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