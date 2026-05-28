RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 273.28% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.72% to Rs 21.91 croreNet profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 273.28% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 125.99% to Rs 12.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.55% to Rs 127.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.9120.34 8 127.69107.71 19 OPM %3.104.52 -2.835.91 - PBDT5.901.70 247 16.947.57 124 PBT5.901.69 249 16.927.54 124 NP4.331.16 273 12.525.54 126
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:13 AM IST