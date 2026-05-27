RDB Rasayans standalone net profit declines 17.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.22% to Rs 29.96 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans declined 17.66% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 29.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.30% to Rs 33.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.64% to Rs 117.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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