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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RDB Real Estate Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

RDB Real Estate Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

Sales rise 98.89% to Rs 39.48 crore

Net loss of RDB Real Estate Construction reported to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 98.89% to Rs 39.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.4819.85 99 OPM %-9.6828.97 -PBDT-8.042.48 PL PBT-12.341.18 PL NP-13.470.34 PL

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:08 AM IST