Real Eco-Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.69% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net loss of Real Eco-Energy reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.69% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.67% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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