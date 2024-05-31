Business Standard
Real Estate stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 119.73 points or 1.53% at 7941.46 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 5.12%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.52%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.49%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.62%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.36%), DLF Ltd (up 1.17%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.26%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.11%).
On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (down 4.99%), turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 487.68 or 0.66% at 74373.28.
The Nifty 50 index was up 146.2 points or 0.65% at 22634.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.53 points or 0.1% at 46955.69.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.56 points or 0.05% at 14519.14.
On BSE,1787 shares were trading in green, 1307 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.
First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

