Real Growth Corporation standalone net profit declines 88.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Reported sales nilNet profit of Real Growth Corporation declined 88.50% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 89.42% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 93.16% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales03.80 -100 0.263.80 -93 OPM %0-26.05 --338.46-48.68 - PBDT1.291.85 -30 1.021.74 -41 PBT1.291.85 -30 1.021.74 -41 NP0.857.39 -88 0.777.28 -89
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST