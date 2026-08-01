Real Touch Finance standalone net profit declines 13.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 8.63 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance declined 13.43% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.638.1884.3671.521.441.841.401.791.161.34

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