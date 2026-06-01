Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 42.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 8.47 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance rose 42.65% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.58% to Rs 5.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 34.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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