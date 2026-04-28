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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC consolidated net profit declines 21.69% in the March 2026 quarter

REC consolidated net profit declines 21.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 14563.82 crore

Net profit of REC declined 21.69% to Rs 3375.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4309.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 14563.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15333.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.67% to Rs 16308.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15884.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 59584.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56366.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14563.8215333.54 -5 59584.1656366.55 6 OPM %91.5592.93 -95.6796.17 - PBDT4421.435496.38 -20 20811.6620142.17 3 PBT4414.545489.89 -20 20784.6120117.47 3 NP3375.084309.98 -22 16308.1715884.23 3

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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