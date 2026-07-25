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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC consolidated net profit declines 6.11% in the June 2026 quarter

REC consolidated net profit declines 6.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 14434.92 crore

Net profit of REC declined 6.11% to Rs 4192.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4465.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 14434.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14737.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14434.9214737.45 -2 OPM %96.9098.53 -PBDT5275.095673.11 -7 PBT5268.305666.41 -7 NP4192.764465.71 -6

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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