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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC rises after SPA for Jalna Power Transmission transfer to MSETCL

REC rises after SPA for Jalna Power Transmission transfer to MSETCL

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

REC rose 1.45% to Rs 353.25 after executing a share purchase agreement (SPA) through its subsidiary RECPDCL with the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) for the transfer of Jalna Power Transmission.

The transaction, valued at approximately Rs 3.22 crore, also includes professional fees and reimbursement of expenses. The deal was completed on 12 June 2026.

The company said the SPV contributed negligibly to its turnover in the last financial year. It added that the transaction does not fall under related party norms and is not a slump sale. The consideration has been determined in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power.

 

REC is engaged in extending financial assistance across the power sector value chain and is a systemically important non-deposit-taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 21.7% to Rs 3,375.08 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4,309.98 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income fell 5% year-on-year to Rs 14,583.39 crore in the same period.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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