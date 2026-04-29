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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC slides after Q4 PAT slips 22% YoY to Rs 3,375 cr

REC slides after Q4 PAT slips 22% YoY to Rs 3,375 cr

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

REC fell 3.59% to Rs 362.15 after the company reported a 21.69% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,375.08 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4,309.98 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income fell 4.98% year-on-year to Rs 14,583.39 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

On a sequential basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 16.71%, while total income decreased 3.16%.

Total expenses increased 3.15% year-on-year to Rs 10,168.85 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 9,858.48 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance cost stood at Rs 8,930.74 crore (up 1.85% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 70.20 crore (down 17.89% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 4,414.54 crore, down 19.59% from Rs 5,489.89 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 2.67% to Rs 16,308.17 crore on a 5.67% increase in total income to Rs 59,628.35 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.55 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM. This is in addition to interim dividends of Rs 7 per share declared in four tranches, taking the total dividend to Rs 8.55 per share for FY26. The final dividend, if approved, will be paid within 30 days of the AGM.

REC is a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power involved in financing projects in the complete power sector value chain from generation to distribution.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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