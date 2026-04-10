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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Record turnout in Assam, Puducherry as Assembly polls remain largely peaceful

Record turnout in Assam, Puducherry as Assembly polls remain largely peaceful

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Polling for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, along with by-elections in four constituencies across Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura, concluded on 9 April 2026, with the process remaining largely peaceful.

According to the Election Commission of India, Assam recorded a voter turnout of 85.38%, while Puducherry saw 89.83%, both marking their highest-ever participation in Assembly election history. Kerala registered a turnout of 78.03%.

In the by-elections, Karnatakas Bagalkot seat recorded 68.70% turnout and Davanagere South saw 68.55%. Koridang in Nagaland registered 82.21% voting, while Dharmanagar in Tripura recorded 80.04%.

The voter turnout figures remain provisional and final data, including postal ballots, will be released later.

 

Polling was monitored closely by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners S. S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. For the first time, 100% of polling stations in these regions were covered through live webcasting.

A total of 296 Assembly constituencies, covering an electorate of over 5.31 crore voters, went to polls. More than 2.5 lakh polling personnel were deployed across 63,084 polling stations.

The Commission introduced several voter-friendly initiatives, including colour photographs of candidates on EVM ballot papers, mobile deposit facilities, redesigned voter information slips, and a cap of 1,200 voters per polling station.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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