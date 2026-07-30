Redington consolidated net profit rises 76.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.57% to Rs 34922.47 crore

Net profit of Redington rose 76.55% to Rs 485.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 275.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.57% to Rs 34922.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25951.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34922.4725951.992.031.54661.57358.15610.87304.33485.98275.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News