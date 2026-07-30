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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington consolidated net profit rises 76.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Redington consolidated net profit rises 76.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 34.57% to Rs 34922.47 crore

Net profit of Redington rose 76.55% to Rs 485.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 275.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.57% to Rs 34922.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25951.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34922.4725951.99 35 OPM %2.031.54 -PBDT661.57358.15 85 PBT610.87304.33 101 NP485.98275.27 77

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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