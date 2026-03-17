Redington drops as geopolitical tensions disrupt Gulf business operations

Redington declined 2.66% to Rs 226.70 after the company announced that operatios of its step- down subsidiary, Redington Gulf FZE, in the Gulf region has been impacted due to ongoing geo-political tensions.

The companys operations have been affected by re-routing of shipments and closure of major ports/airspace resulting in increased transit time, higher working capital due to higher inventory and requests from customers for extended payment timeline. The business is prioritizing the need for capital preservation amid rising freight, insurance and logistics costs, Revocation of war risk coverage by insurance providers for companies operating in the region. The company said that alternative arrangements are currently being evaluated.

The company has implemented enhanced safety protocols and business continuity plans across affected locations and continues to operate in full compliance with all applicable international regulations, trade restrictions, and sanctions. Given the dynamic nature of the situation, Redingtons senior management is actively monitoring developments and will take all appropriate actions as necessary.

The firm stated that at this stage, it is not possible to reliably quantify the financial impact, since the same would depend on the duration and intensity of the situation.

Redington, a technology solutions provider, enables end-to-end distribution for IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products across various markets. It has presence in over 40 markets, over 450 brand associations, and more than 70,000 channel partners.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 2.59% to Rs 413.39 crore on 15.74% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 30,921.73 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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