Redington rallies as Apple weighs price increases

Redington surged 9.94% to Rs 273.70 on Thursday after reports suggested Apple is preparing to raise prices on some products amid rising memory and storage chip costs.

According to media reports citing Apple CEO Tim Cook, the company is considering price increases on some products as rising costs of key components used in devices such as iPhones, iPads and MacBooks become harder to absorb. The increase in component costs has been driven by strong demand from the artificial intelligence industry. Apple did not specify which products could see price hikes or when the changes might take effect.

Redington attracted investor interest as it is one of Apple's key distribution and supply chain partners in India. The company distributes iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and other Apple products through its extensive channel network.

Traders expect any increase in Apple product prices could potentially lift the value of products sold through Redington's distribution business, boosting revenue prospects from its Apple portfolio.

Redington, a technology solutions provider, enables end-to-end distribution for IT/ITeS, telecom, lifestyle, and solar products across various markets. It has presence in over 40 markets, over 450 brand associations, and more than 70,000 channel partners.

On a consolidated basis, Redington's net profit declined 41.21% to Rs 391.32 crore while net sales rose 25.62% to Rs 33213.03 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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