Tuesday, June 09, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington spurts after Apple unveils software, AI upgrades at WWDC

Redington spurts after Apple unveils software, AI upgrades at WWDC

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Redington jumped 6.14% to Rs 243.70 after Apple announced major software and artificial intelligence upgrades at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Apple unveiled updates across its operating systems, including new Apple Intelligence features, an upgraded Siri, enhanced productivity tools and a refreshed software design language.

The developments lifted sentiment around Apple-linked companies in India.

Redington is one of Apple's key distribution and supply chain partners in India. The company distributes iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and other Apple products through its extensive channel network.

Traders often view major Apple product and software announcements as positive for Redington due to its exposure to Apple's hardware ecosystem and sales growth in India.

 

Redington, a technology solutions provider, enables end-to-end distribution for IT/ITeS, telecom, lifestyle, and solar products across various markets. It has presence in over 40 markets, over 450 brand associations, and more than 70,000 channel partners.

On a consolidated basis, Redington's net profit declined 41.21% to Rs 391.32 crore while net sales rose 25.62% to Rs 33213.03 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Energy Solutions inks deal to acquire Intellismart Infrastructure

Adani Energy Solutions inks deal to acquire Intellismart Infrastructure

NLC India slips as government launches Rs 1,260-crore OFS at discount

NLC India slips as government launches Rs 1,260-crore OFS at discount

Hindustan Copper gains after appointment of Anupam Misra as CMD

Hindustan Copper gains after appointment of Anupam Misra as CMD

Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

Indian Bank soars 2.73%, up for third straight session

Indian Bank soars 2.73%, up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIran Israel AttackGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks to Buy todayNifty OutlookIsrael Lebanon CeasefireFuel Export NewsCrude Oil Outlook