Redington spurts after Apple unveils software, AI upgrades at WWDC

Redington jumped 6.14% to Rs 243.70 after Apple announced major software and artificial intelligence upgrades at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Apple unveiled updates across its operating systems, including new Apple Intelligence features, an upgraded Siri, enhanced productivity tools and a refreshed software design language.

The developments lifted sentiment around Apple-linked companies in India.

Redington is one of Apple's key distribution and supply chain partners in India. The company distributes iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and other Apple products through its extensive channel network.

Traders often view major Apple product and software announcements as positive for Redington due to its exposure to Apple's hardware ecosystem and sales growth in India.

Redington, a technology solutions provider, enables end-to-end distribution for IT/ITeS, telecom, lifestyle, and solar products across various markets. It has presence in over 40 markets, over 450 brand associations, and more than 70,000 channel partners.

On a consolidated basis, Redington's net profit declined 41.21% to Rs 391.32 crore while net sales rose 25.62% to Rs 33213.03 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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