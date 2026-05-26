Redtape consolidated net profit rises 69.53% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.51% to Rs 675.51 croreNet profit of Redtape rose 69.53% to Rs 69.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.51% to Rs 675.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 505.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.50% to Rs 240.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 2418.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2020.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales675.51505.97 34 2418.772020.91 20 OPM %16.508.91 -14.3610.70 - PBDT118.7979.00 50 412.09316.35 30 PBT96.3457.48 68 324.17232.92 39 NP69.8841.22 70 240.55170.00 42
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:05 PM IST