Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redtape consolidated net profit rises 69.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Redtape consolidated net profit rises 69.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 33.51% to Rs 675.51 crore

Net profit of Redtape rose 69.53% to Rs 69.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.51% to Rs 675.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 505.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.50% to Rs 240.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 2418.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2020.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales675.51505.97 34 2418.772020.91 20 OPM %16.508.91 -14.3610.70 - PBDT118.7979.00 50 412.09316.35 30 PBT96.3457.48 68 324.17232.92 39 NP69.8841.22 70 240.55170.00 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 41.35% in the March 2026 quarter

TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 41.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.81 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.81 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Black Box consolidated net profit rises 7.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Black Box consolidated net profit rises 7.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Jubilant Ingrevia standalone net profit rises 17.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Jubilant Ingrevia standalone net profit rises 17.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table