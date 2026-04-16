Refex Inds gains on bagging Rs 32-cr order from Maharatna PSU

Refex Industries rose 1.12% to Rs 242.10 after it has secured an order from a Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) for the transportation of pond ash to NHAI and PWD road construction sites.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 32.45 crore, is to be executed over a period of one year, with a provision for extension of up to six months.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and pertains to domestic operations.

The company clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

Additionally, the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.

The company reported consolidated net profit rose 5.03% to Rs 61.34 crore despite a 16.04% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 576.01 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.