Thursday, April 16, 2026 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Inds gains on bagging Rs 32-cr order from Maharatna PSU

Refex Inds gains on bagging Rs 32-cr order from Maharatna PSU

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Refex Industries rose 1.12% to Rs 242.10 after it has secured an order from a Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) for the transportation of pond ash to NHAI and PWD road construction sites.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 32.45 crore, is to be executed over a period of one year, with a provision for extension of up to six months.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and pertains to domestic operations.

The company clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

Additionally, the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.

The company reported consolidated net profit rose 5.03% to Rs 61.34 crore despite a 16.04% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 576.01 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Firstsource Solutions Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Firstsource Solutions Ltd counter

DXY slips to 7-week low as risk sentiment improves on hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East conflict

DXY slips to 7-week low as risk sentiment improves on hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East conflict

Rajya Sabha reconstitutes vice-chairpersons panel effective 15 April

Rajya Sabha reconstitutes vice-chairpersons panel effective 15 April

Sensex tumbles 188 pts; IT shares advance

Sensex tumbles 188 pts; IT shares advance

Pace Digitek sizzles as FY26 order inflows hit Rs 6,460 crore on energy push

Pace Digitek sizzles as FY26 order inflows hit Rs 6,460 crore on energy push

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayGoPro Mission 1 SeriesHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacOPPO F33 SeriesPersonal Finance