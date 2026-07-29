Refex Inds slips after Q1 PAT falls 30% QoQ to Rs 64 cr

Refex Industries declined 3.85% to Rs 317 after the company reported a 29.75% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.80 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 90.82 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 201.22% to Rs 63.80 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 21.17 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 160.41% YoY to Rs 916.31 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 100.55 crore in Q1 FY27, down 32.05% QoQ but up 176.09% YoY.

On the segmental front, revenue from the ash & coal handling business stood at Rs 610.50 crore, down 11.57% QoQ. Revenue from green mobility rose 9.97% QoQ to Rs 32.97 crore, while revenue from wind power increased 27.42% QoQ to Rs 297.05 crore. Revenue from all other segments declined 25.08% QoQ to Rs 8.77 crore.

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.

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