Refex Industries allots 20,057 equity shares under ESOP

Refex Industries has allotted 20,057 equity shares under ESOP on 01 May 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 27,43,98,782/- (divided into 13,71,99,391 equity shares of Rs 2/- each) to Rs 27,44,38,896/- (divided into 13,72,19,448 equity shares of Rs 2/- each).

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