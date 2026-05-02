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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Industries allots 20,057 equity shares under ESOP

Refex Industries allots 20,057 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Refex Industries has allotted 20,057 equity shares under ESOP on 01 May 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 27,43,98,782/- (divided into 13,71,99,391 equity shares of Rs 2/- each) to Rs 27,44,38,896/- (divided into 13,72,19,448 equity shares of Rs 2/- each).

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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