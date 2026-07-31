Friday, July 31, 2026 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Mankind Pharma Q3 ResultsSwiggy Q1 Results 2026Q1 Results TodayVedanta Aluminium Q1 ResultsMankind Pharma Q1 ResultsAjanta Pharma Q1 ResultsM & M Q1 Result 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Industries bags Rs 23-cr ash transportation contract

Refex Industries bags Rs 23-cr ash transportation contract

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Refex Industries said it has secured a rate contract worth around Rs 22.75 crore from a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) for the transportation of ash to road construction sites.

The contract will be executed over a period of approximately 12 months. The scope of work includes the transportation of ash to designated road construction sites.

The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not constitute a related-party transaction. Neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.

 

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 201.22% to Rs 63.80 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 21.17 crore in Q1 FY26.

Shares of Refex Industries fell 4.94% to close at Rs 299.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mankind Pharma records over 29% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Mankind Pharma records over 29% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Board of Honda India Power Products approves change in CFO

Board of Honda India Power Products approves change in CFO

Hyundai Motor posts over 35% YoY fall in Q1 PAT; sells over 1.78 lakh auto units

Hyundai Motor posts over 35% YoY fall in Q1 PAT; sells over 1.78 lakh auto units

Oil India signs MoU with Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Oil India signs MoU with Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Tata Power Renewable Energy conducts groundbreaking ceremony of 800 MW RE project

Tata Power Renewable Energy conducts groundbreaking ceremony of 800 MW RE project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 8:04 AM IST