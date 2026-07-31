Refex Industries bags Rs 23-cr ash transportation contract
Refex Industries said it has secured a rate contract worth around Rs 22.75 crore from a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) for the transportation of ash to road construction sites.The contract will be executed over a period of approximately 12 months. The scope of work includes the transportation of ash to designated road construction sites.
The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not constitute a related-party transaction. Neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.
Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.
On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 201.22% to Rs 63.80 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 21.17 crore in Q1 FY26.
Shares of Refex Industries fell 4.94% to close at Rs 299.05 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 8:04 AM IST