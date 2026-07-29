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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 201.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 201.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 160.42% to Rs 916.31 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 201.37% to Rs 63.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 160.42% to Rs 916.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 351.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales916.31351.86 160 OPM %11.6710.48 -PBDT106.3841.10 159 PBT100.5536.42 176 NP63.8021.17 201

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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