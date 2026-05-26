Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 87.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.14% to Rs 934.17 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 87.96% to Rs 90.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 934.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 594.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.07% to Rs 203.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 2276.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2259.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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