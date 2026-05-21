Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 3.59% to Rs 19.35 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 36.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.24% to Rs 66.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales19.3520.07 -4 66.4767.99 -2 OPM %44.5551.37 -40.1546.55 - PBDT-2.713.58 PL -15.21-5.55 -174 PBT-7.70-1.01 -662 -34.77-23.60 -47 NP-9.96-4.72 -111 -42.02-36.31 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 62.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 62.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 72.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 72.36% in the March 2026 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 18.98% in the March 2026 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 18.98% in the March 2026 quarter

D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 101.19% in the March 2026 quarter

D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 101.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Page Industries standalone net profit rises 8.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Page Industries standalone net profit rises 8.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance