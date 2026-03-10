Regaal Resources standalone net profit declines 6.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.56% to Rs 322.97 crore

Net profit of Regaal Resources declined 6.89% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 322.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 257.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.322.97257.2310.7011.9528.0523.1724.0819.4613.2514.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News