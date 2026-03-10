Regaal Resources standalone net profit declines 6.89% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.56% to Rs 322.97 croreNet profit of Regaal Resources declined 6.89% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 322.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 257.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales322.97257.23 26 OPM %10.7011.95 -PBDT28.0523.17 21 PBT24.0819.46 24 NP13.2514.23 -7
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST