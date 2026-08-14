Regaal Resources standalone net profit rises 46.97% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 18.02% to Rs 202.15 croreNet profit of Regaal Resources rose 46.97% to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.02% to Rs 202.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 246.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales202.15246.57 -18 OPM %15.339.92 -PBDT23.5016.00 47 PBT17.8712.06 48 NP13.339.07 47
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST